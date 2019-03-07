Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charlotte A. Morgan, 84, of Bedford passed away on Sunday March 3rd, 2019 at Bedford Hills after a period of declining health.



She was born on February 11th, 1935 in Jeffersonville, IN to the late Gilbert A. and Charlotte S. (Hutt) Gwaltney.



Before retirement, she worked as a receptionist at Gateway Family Planning in Nashua for many years.



Charlotte is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Wayne C. Morgan, Sr.; a daughter, Mary Ann and her husband Rich Hewitt of Merrimack; four sons, Wayne C. Morgan, Jr. and his wife Jean of IL, Dennis Morgan and his wife Kathy of IL, Ken Morgan and his wife Janet of MA, and Ed Morgan and his wife Lisa of ME; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gilbert Gwaltney of IN and Ron Gwaltney of KY; two sisters, Mary Helen Edelin of IN and Carolyn Lamping of KY; a sister-in-law, Mary Morgan of KY, along with several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Friday, March 8th from 4 - 7 PM. A service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 7 PM.



For those who wish, memorial donations in Charlotte's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at



To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit

425 Daniel Webster Highway

Merrimack , NH 03054

Funeral Home George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack , NH 03054
(603) 424-5530

