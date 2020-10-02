Charlotte Adele Blanchard, (Roukey) 82, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020. Born in Manchester on March 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Laura Roukey (Lambert).Charlotte was a lifelong resident of Manchester. She married Andrew Curtis Blanchard Jr after meeting at work and raised three children together. She retired from Rockwell International after 20 years. She loved cooking, spending time with her family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and meeting up with friends to play bingo or go to the casinos.She is survived by her sons Mark Blanchard and his wife Justine, Stephen Blanchard; daughter Sarah Prive and her husband Dennis; sister Carol Thompson; brothers Fred Roukey, Paul Roukey; grandchildren Shane Blanchard, Nicole Blanchard, Megan Blanchard, Jason Blanchard; great-grandchildren Caiden Wyman, Caleb Wyman, Kelley Blanchard, Curtis Blanchard, Brayson Blanchard, and Adrian Prinopoulos. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 18 years Andrew Curtis Blanchard Jr; sisters Ann Roukey, Diane Fenelus, Vivian Roukey, Pauline "Roberta" Roukey; brothers Edward Roukey, and Francis "Tiny" Roukey.