Charlotte Adele Blanchard
1938 - 2020
Charlotte Adele Blanchard, (Roukey) 82, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020. Born in Manchester on March 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Laura Roukey (Lambert).

Charlotte was a lifelong resident of Manchester. She married Andrew Curtis Blanchard Jr after meeting at work and raised three children together. She retired from Rockwell International after 20 years. She loved cooking, spending time with her family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and meeting up with friends to play bingo or go to the casinos.

She is survived by her sons Mark Blanchard and his wife Justine, Stephen Blanchard; daughter Sarah Prive and her husband Dennis; sister Carol Thompson; brothers Fred Roukey, Paul Roukey; grandchildren Shane Blanchard, Nicole Blanchard, Megan Blanchard, Jason Blanchard; great-grandchildren Caiden Wyman, Caleb Wyman, Kelley Blanchard, Curtis Blanchard, Brayson Blanchard, and Adrian Prinopoulos. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 18 years Andrew Curtis Blanchard Jr; sisters Ann Roukey, Diane Fenelus, Vivian Roukey, Pauline "Roberta" Roukey; brothers Edward Roukey, and Francis "Tiny" Roukey.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
Memories & Condolences

September 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
