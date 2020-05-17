Charlotte B. Albin
1929 - 2020
Charlotte B. Albin, 90, of Bedford died on May 13, 2020 at Ridgewood Center due to complications of COVID 19. Charlotte was born in Manchester on October 20, 1929 the daughter of Kasimir and Karoline (Hus) Sienko.

She was a member of the Holy Trinity Cathedral where she frequently volunteered. She enjoyed playing scratch tickets and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Matthew Albin who died in 2000. Members of her family included her daughter, Cynthia Staples of Bedford, Granddaughter, Heather Becotte and her husband David, her great grandchildren; Addison and Charlotte and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Goffstown and will be private for family. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Holy Trinity Cathedral Maintenance Fund, 166 Pearl St, Manchester, NH 03104. To view an online obituary please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Tom Janosz & Staff
