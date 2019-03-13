BEDFORD - Charlotte Beverly Littleton passed away peacefully at her home in Bedford on March 8, 2019.
Born on Feb. 3, 1936, in Woodbury, N.J., Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker who raised her family in Woodbury, N.J.
She and her beloved husband Robert Sr. retired to the Jensen's Community in Garden City, S.C., in 1985, where she worked at the Carolina Opry music show and loved to lead bus tours to Charleston and other local historic sites. She and Robert Sr. enjoyed 27 years together on the beach in Garden City, hosting visits from her family and arranging ocean cruises for her friends.
Charlotte is survived by her three children, Robert Littleton Jr. and his wife Share (Gervais), of DeLand, Fla., Eric Littleton and his wife Kristi (Jacobson) of Goffstown, N.H., and Linda Lyons (Littleton) of Sturbridge, Mass.; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her brother, George Hughes of Flagler Beach, Fla., and his wife Betty.
SERVICES: A gathering of family and friends will be held at 11:30 a.m. on April 6 at Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .
