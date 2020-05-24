Charlotte Zimont, 93, of Hooksett died May 20, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born in Palmyra, Maine on August 16, 1926 the daughter of Burt Overlock and Carrie Raymond.
She had been a Hooksett resident for 58 years.
Prior to retirement she was a temporary foster parent for many children and had operated her own daycare program in her residence for many generations of children including several of her own grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert Zimont in 1995.
Family members include six sons; Donald Soule, Stephen Soule, and Michael Soule of Maine and John Zimont, Bruce Zimont and James Zimont of N.H. as well as dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial in Holy Cross Cemetery with her husband will be private at the convenience of the family.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.