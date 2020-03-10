Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl A. (Scribner) Herbert. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl A. (Scribner) Herbert, 72, of Londonderry, died February 16, 2020 surrounded by her close family after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born in Derry on October 12, 1947 to Allston and Helen (Tansey) Scribner. She grew up in Manchester and earned an Associate's degree from New Hampshire College. After college she lived in Italy for several years before moving to Londonderry in the early 1970s.



She worked at General Electric in her early career and for the past 17 years was a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Verani Realty. She was a member of the Greater Manchester / Nashua Board of Realtors and the Manchester Christian Church.



Her family includes three children, Derek Herbert and wife, Maura, of New York, NY, Tucker Herbert and partner, Cameron Nguyen, of Los Angeles, CA and Travis Herbert of Londonderry; three grandchildren, CC, Maisey and Declan Herbert; a sister, Pamela Carlson and husband, Walter, of Concord; nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.



