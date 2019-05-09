Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Clinton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEESBURG, Fla. - Cheryl Susan Clinton, 39, of Leesburg, passed away suddenly on May 6, 2019, in Apopka Hospital.



She was the daughter of George (Jane) Clinton of Leesburg, and the late Susan Tanguay.



Cheryl graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in Manchester, N.H. In addition, she attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.



While employed with Comfort Keepers as an LNA, Cheryl was awarded employee of the month and the quarter.



Cheryl had a kind heart and soul and was loved by each of her clients that she took care of. Cheryl will be sadly missed by all those of whose life she touched.



Family members include her brother Maj. Eric (Jennifer) Clinton of Albuquerque, N.M.; her sister, Melissa (Luke) Crotty of Garner, Iowa; a stepsister, Kiernan (Jamie) Osgood of Weare, N.H.; stepbrother, Kevin (Amanda) Stein of Eustis; nieces and nephews, Nathan and Anya Clinton, Sam and Izaiah Crotty and Eloisa, Finneas and Maura Jane Osgood; and aunts, uncles and cousins.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for later this month in Florida.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local SPCA as Cheryl had a great love of animals.

Published in Union Leader on May 9, 2019

