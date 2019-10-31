MANCHESTER - Cheryl Innes passed away at Elliot Hospital on October 28, 2019.
Cheryl was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Innes, her son, Michael Innes, her father, Sam Ianuzzi, and her mother, Jean Dimock.
Cheryl is survived by her two daughters, Crystal Tejeda Soto and Deborah Innes; her son, Andrew Innes; her grandchildren, Alex Lacasse Innes, Lilly Lacasse Innes, Brittany Reno, Tyler Reno, Mikayla Reno, Oliva Innes, Julie Innes, Josiah Innes, and Mataya Stewart; and her great-grandchild, Jaiden Hodgman.
Cheryl spent most of her working life as a homemaker. She also did retail sales at Walmart for 10 years. Cheryl will be remembered for her love of the ocean and butterflies.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held in Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester, on Wednesday, November 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 31, 2019