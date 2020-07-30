1/1
Cheryl Lynch
Cheryl A. (Craddock) Lynch, 73, of Derry, NH passed away on Tuesday, July 21st at Parkland Medical Center. She grew up and was educated in Salem, NH the daughter of the late Dorothy (Foster) and Herbert Craddock. In her younger years, Cheryl was very active in the North Salem United Methodist Church. She worked in the Archive Library of the Lawrence Eagle Tribune from 1969 to 1986, then at the Lawrence Public Library from 1986 to 1989 and she then moved to the Derry Public Library as a reference librarian and became the Director of the Derry Public Library in 2001 until her retirement in 2013. She was also very active in the Derry community, serving on the Board of the Derry Historical Society and for the Robert Frost Farm. Cheryl loved to entertain family and friends for the holidays. She was a very good cook and she enjoyed gardening and traveling. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 49 years, William Lynch of Derry, NH. She was predeceased by her brother, Wayne Craddock. There are no public services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the ASPCA. P.O. Box 96929 Washington, D.C. 20090 - 6929. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-8848
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
Dear Bill.
So sorry to hear of Cheryl's passing. You were still in college when we met. Time has passed by much
too quickly. Please be well and take care of yourself
Judy and Joel Alson
Friend
July 26, 2020
July 26, 2020
July 26, 2020
We will always remember Chez as a loving and giving person who had a zest for life as well as a knack for celebrating holidays in style. Her sense of humor and bubbly enthusiasm was always present wherever she was and will be sorely missed. How blessed we were to have had you as part of our family for over the past 50 years. We will miss you forever our most dearest and cherished friend.
May you rest in peace among the angels .
Mark and Janice
Mark and Janice Greenfield
Family
July 25, 2020
Bill we are so sorry for your loss. Cheryl was a wonderful person and a great cook. She loved to shop as you know. Cheryl will be missed but not forgotten. Celebrate Cheryl life and she will live on in your heart with all your memories and stories. Love and prayers. ❤
Carol Greenfield
Friend
July 25, 2020
I am truly sorry to hear about Cheryl’s passing. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her when she was the Director of DPL. We had many wonderful conversations, lots of laughs, and started many collaborative programs and projects together. She was always so supportive and upbeat. My deepest sympathies to her family and friends. She will be sincerely missed.
Eric Bodenrader
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Cheryl was jovial, energetic and pleasant to be with. The Friends of the Derry Libraries enjoyed her competent, enthusiastic spirit. It was always a treat to see her and work with her. Our sympathies to her family and friends for this loss.
Peg Kinsella
Friend
July 23, 2020
So very sorry to hear this news about Cheryl - we worked together in various library settings over many years including the time of the Derry Library addition
Sending prayers to Bill and the family
Diane Arrato Gavrish
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Evelyn Adams & Charlotte Adams grew up with Cheryl in North Salem She was a very special friend so sorry to hear of Her passing.
Charlotte Pelletier
Friend
July 23, 2020
Cheryl and I worked together at the Eagle-Tribune. She always made me smile and I could always count on her to find just the right information I needed for a story I was working on. When she went to the Derry Public Library and I moved to the E-T's Derry office, I would stop by for a visit and we would talk over some of the good times in North Andover and get caught up on what was going on in our lives. She never lost her sunny personality.
Sally Gilman
Friend
July 23, 2020
Oh Cheryl, you were truly one-of-a-kind. You will forever be missed. You were so full of love and compassion for others. Always made us smile and laugh! You were so sweet, kind and a truly gracious woman! We will hold our memories of you tight in our hearts...you will certainly be missed. Love, Marc, Laura and Eli DeShane
Laura DeShane
Family
July 22, 2020
Cheryl offered advice to many other librarians in NH over the years. I learned from her to look at my work world with compassion, empathy and a sense of humor. It was an honor to work with her on the GMILCS library board. My sympathy to her family and friends. She will be missed.
Denise van Zanten
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Cheryl was a great hostess and very entertaining. The visits Gail and I made from California were very memorable ... family stories and all. Such a special lady.
RIP
Dale Payne
Friend
July 22, 2020
We miss you already. You were so special to us. Love you forever.
Rick & Gail DeShane
Family
July 22, 2020
Went to Woodbury High School with Cheryl and later worked with her at the Derry Public Library. She was a great cook and fun-loving. My thoughts and prayers go out to Bill and Cheryl's family during this time. RIP, Cheryl.
Adele Boeske
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Amazing and most wonderful Aunt
Nicki Nigohosian
Family
July 22, 2020
Nice day on the harbor playing tourist.
Nicki Nigohosian
Family
July 22, 2020
Miss you more than you know! My heart is broken! I am and will be forever grateful to have you in my life. Love you Auntie Chez!!!
Nicki Nigohosian
Family
July 22, 2020
I went to school with Cheryl. She was a great gal. RIP Cheryl.
Mary Lou (Brown) Lannon
Classmate
