Cheryl Lynch

Cheryl A. (Craddock) Lynch, 73, of Derry, NH passed away on Tuesday, July 21st at Parkland Medical Center. She grew up and was educated in Salem, NH the daughter of the late Dorothy (Foster) and Herbert Craddock. In her younger years, Cheryl was very active in the North Salem United Methodist Church. She worked in the Archive Library of the Lawrence Eagle Tribune from 1969 to 1986, then at the Lawrence Public Library from 1986 to 1989 and she then moved to the Derry Public Library as a reference librarian and became the Director of the Derry Public Library in 2001 until her retirement in 2013. She was also very active in the Derry community, serving on the Board of the Derry Historical Society and for the Robert Frost Farm. Cheryl loved to entertain family and friends for the holidays. She was a very good cook and she enjoyed gardening and traveling. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 49 years, William Lynch of Derry, NH. She was predeceased by her brother, Wayne Craddock. There are no public services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the ASPCA. P.O. Box 96929 Washington, D.C. 20090 - 6929. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com