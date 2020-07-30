Cheryl Lynch

Cheryl and I worked together at the Eagle-Tribune. She always made me smile and I could always count on her to find just the right information I needed for a story I was working on. When she went to the Derry Public Library and I moved to the E-T's Derry office, I would stop by for a visit and we would talk over some of the good times in North Andover and get caught up on what was going on in our lives. She never lost her sunny personality.

Sally Gilman

Friend