RUMNEY - Cheryl Eileen (Paquette) MacLean passed away Oct. 9, 2019, in Speare Memorial Hospital after a brief illness



Born in Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth on May 12, 1947, she was the daughter of Honary and Charlotte Paquette.



In 1973, Cheryl graduated from Empire Beauty School in Laconia. She went on to own several successful beauty salons in Plymouth from 1973 to 2018.



She was married to James E. MacLean Sr., residing in Rumney for the past 24 years.



Family members include her two daughters, Tamara Charest of Plymouth, and Tabatha Richardson of Hebron; her son, James E. MacLean Jr. of Ashland; three grandchildren, Caleigh White of Bristol, Heather Kennedy of Plymouth, and Zachary Kennedy of Plymouth; and two great-grandchildren, Jaiden Somers and Jaxton Somers of Bristol.



Cheryl will be remembered for her sense of humor and her kind and forgiving nature.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. in the Campton Congregational Church, Route 175, Campton.



A private family service will take place at a later date in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

