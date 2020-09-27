Chester A Coulombe, Sr., 84, of Nashua NH passed away peacefully at his home on September 20, 2020. Born in Nashua, Chester was the son of the late Armand A and Adela M (Roy) Coulombe.



Chester is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley A Coulombe. Sons, Timothy Coulombe, Bruce Coulombe, Chester Coulombe Jr and partner Jennifer Campbell. His daughters, Carolyn (Coulombe) Monasky and husband David Monasky, Tina (Coulombe) McClintock and husband Craig McClintock and daughter-in-law Patricia Coulombe.



His 11 grandchildren, Alysha Maynard, Chelsi Coulombe, Taryn (Coulombe) Bushey, Ashley (Battle) Capistran, Madison Gannon, Spencer Battle, Jordan & Alex Coulombe, Hailey McClintock and Thomas & Ryan Monasky.



Chester is predeceased by his daughter, Wendy L Coulombe and son, Dana P Coulombe, brothers Claude, Roger and Ronald Coulombe and sister, Linda Coulombe.



Chester was a loving husband and the greatest dad in the world. He worked as a finished carpenter and built his house where he and his wife raised their family. He lived life completely and enjoyed spending time fishing, camping, playing cards, and just being outdoors. He loved all animals and had a true connection with them. He loved building, tinkering and collecting many things and spent many a days doing just that. He will be forever missed but never forgotten.



Chester's wish was to be cremated. There will be no services.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to: Animal Rescue League of NH 545 NH-101 Bedford NH 03110.



The arrangements are in the care of Compassionate Cremation of NH.



