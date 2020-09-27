1/1
Chester A. Coulombe Sr.
Chester A Coulombe, Sr., 84, of Nashua NH passed away peacefully at his home on September 20, 2020. Born in Nashua, Chester was the son of the late Armand A and Adela M (Roy) Coulombe.

Chester is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley A Coulombe. Sons, Timothy Coulombe, Bruce Coulombe, Chester Coulombe Jr and partner Jennifer Campbell. His daughters, Carolyn (Coulombe) Monasky and husband David Monasky, Tina (Coulombe) McClintock and husband Craig McClintock and daughter-in-law Patricia Coulombe.

His 11 grandchildren, Alysha Maynard, Chelsi Coulombe, Taryn (Coulombe) Bushey, Ashley (Battle) Capistran, Madison Gannon, Spencer Battle, Jordan & Alex Coulombe, Hailey McClintock and Thomas & Ryan Monasky.

Chester is predeceased by his daughter, Wendy L Coulombe and son, Dana P Coulombe, brothers Claude, Roger and Ronald Coulombe and sister, Linda Coulombe.

Chester was a loving husband and the greatest dad in the world. He worked as a finished carpenter and built his house where he and his wife raised their family. He lived life completely and enjoyed spending time fishing, camping, playing cards, and just being outdoors. He loved all animals and had a true connection with them. He loved building, tinkering and collecting many things and spent many a days doing just that. He will be forever missed but never forgotten.

Chester's wish was to be cremated. There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to: Animal Rescue League of NH 545 NH-101 Bedford NH 03110.

The arrangements are in the care of Compassionate Cremation of NH.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 25, 2020
Rest In Peace Uncle Chet. Thank You and Your Family for all my fondest Childhood memories. Family was very important to the Sons of Armand Coulombe. Our fathers made sure all their Children knew one another. They did this by spending as much time as possible together. Summer s were filled with weekly family cookouts. Winter was sledding down the hill at Uncle Chester's house. Thanksgivings were Massive get together, How I wanted to get old enough NOT to be at the kids table. I think the saddest part of getting older was everyone going in their own direction and not having as much time to spend time at all my Uncles houses. Doing all my stupid kid stuff was never as fun as being at My uncles House. Blessing to You, Uncle Chet. Peace and Happiness to Aunt Shirley and The Coulombe Children. Love Craig Coulombe
Craig Coulombe
Family
