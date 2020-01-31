Chester John Kelleher (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester, NH
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm Street
Manchester, NH
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Chester John Kelleher, 86, of Manchester, died Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Haverhill, Mass., on Oct. 7, 1933, he was the son of Charles and Helen (Brown) Kelleher.

He attended Wellesley High School and graduated from the Boston School of Fine Arts.

Before retiring, he worked as a maintenance mechanic for Brighton Marine for many years. Previously, he worked for Guelklison for several years.

Chester was an incredibly talented artist and carpenter who designed the emblem for the Wellesley Police Department. He was an inventor who also loved bike riding.

He was predeceased by his twin brother Edwin along with eight other siblings. He was also predeceased by his son-in-law, James Toomey.

He is survived by his loving wife, whom he met roller skating, Patricia (O'Leary) Kelleher of Manchester; his daughter, Margaret E. Toomey of Manchester; his grandchildren, Brian P. and Maryellen Toomey, both of Manchester; several nephews, nieces and cousins.

SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, will be Saturday, Feb. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. A brief funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 31, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
