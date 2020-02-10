Robbins Jr., 66, also known as "Chetty" or "Rooster," died Feb. 4, 2020, in his Raymond home.
Born in Exeter on May 12, 1953, he was the son of the late Chester L. Robbins and Susie E. (Eaton) MacDonald. He was a lifelong resident of Raymond and one of five children in the family.
His working career was in construction as a carpenter, roofer and handyman. He was mainly self-employed and formerly worked for John Ross and Greg Bemis.
Chetty had a great sense of humor and always seemed happy. He was known to be big-hearted. He enjoyed being outdoors either fishing, canoeing, camping, doing campfires, or cutting wood.
Family members include his daughter, Erin Boutraih; four grandsons; his three sisters, Susie A. Robbins, Cherylann Croteau and Dorothy Benson; a brother, Joseph MacDonald; his girlfriend, Janet Hadley; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Raymond Baptist Church, 145 Route 27, Raymond.
Funeral services are also on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. in the church. Burial will follow in the New Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses to the Chester "Rooster" Robbins Memorial Fund through GoFundMe.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 10, 2020