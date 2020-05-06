Christian Rowe Burnham, 47, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at Elliot Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on May 1, 2020, after a brief illness.



He was the son of Eleanor Corliss of South Berwick Maine, and the late Frank Burnham of Leominster, Mass.



Known to all who loved him as "Uncle Cracka," Christian would light up a room when he walked in, and always made sure everyone else was smiling. His sense of humor was unrivaled, and he had a personality of gold. Christian was an avid Dave Matthews fan.



As of late, he was most happy while spending time with, and planning his future with his fiance Kathy.



Christian is survived by his mother, Eleanor Corliss, of South Berwick, Maine; brother, Vincent Burnham and wife Christine of Newmarket; sister, Megan (Hewitt) St. Germain and husband Brian of Hill; nephews Thomas Burnham of San Francisco, Calif., Samuel Burnham of Newmarket; nieces Caitlin Mahon and husband Patrick of Newmarket, Lily, Zoe and Abigail Hewitt of Hill; the love of his life, Kathy Rivard of Manchester; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Frank E. Burnham Jr., and his maternal grandparents, Patricia and Vincent Davis.



At the family's request, there will be no visiting hours or services. In lieu of flowers, and condolences, donations can be made in Christian's name to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 409 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03012.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store