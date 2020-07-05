Christina D. "Tina" (Dalton) Campbell, 97, of Bedford, died on June 28, 2020, at Bedford Falls Assisted Living Community, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on September 28, 1922, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Heron) Dalton.
Tina was raised in Bedford and educated in the Bedford School System, later graduating from Manchester West High school, Class of 1939. She graduated from Hesser Business College the following year. She was a long-time resident of Bedford, but lived in Dracut and N. Chelmsford, MA during the 60's and 70's. She returned to Bedford in 1977. Tina worked as Assistant Corporate Secretary for Public Service of NH for 34 years before retiring in 1984. She later was employed as a secretary at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish.
Tina was actively involved with the Bedford Seniors. She was also a member of the Public Service Chapter of ARENA, Steven Buswell American Legion #54 Auxiliary, and Women's Guild of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish. She volunteered at the Bedford Library and at her parish. Tina was a sports fan and kept up with all of the Boston and Manchester teams, especially the Red Sox. She also loved to play golf.
Tina was predeceased by her first husband, Paul Dorris in 1965; and her second husband, Richard Campbell in 1990.
Surviving family includes two sons, Brian M. Campbell and wife Christine of Franklin, and Richard A. Campbell of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; one daughter, Laurie A. Campbell and fiance Kenneth Simard, Sr. of Goffstown; one sister, Margaret Sonier of Bedford; four granddaughters, several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Mary Joyal , Martha Maltais and Irene Newell; two nieces, Mary Ellen Maltais, and Susan Beaney; and a daughter-in-law, Marianne "Mimi" Campbell.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on July 3rd at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford. Tina was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford. Due to COVID-19 and these times of uncertainty, all services were private to family. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
The family would like to thank the Harbor Unit staff at Bedford Falls Assisted Living Community for their kindness and compassion while caring for Tina in her final years of life.