ROCHESTER - Christina Webster Dean, 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Born Feb. 26, 1925, daughter of Alfred L. Webster and Minnie F. Welch of Moultonborough, NH. Graduated from Quimby School of Ctr. Sandwich, NH, also graduated from Chicago School of Nursing. Worked at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NH and Riverside Rest Home, Dover, NH as an L.P.N.



She leaves 2 sons, David P. and Gary S. Dean, a sister Elizabeth Randlett and her husband Eugene, 3 Grandchildren, several great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and many friends. Predeceased by her husband David P. Dean in 2002 (51 years married).



SERVICES: Memorial Service to be held at Third Baptist Church in Strafford, NH Saturday, February 16th at 11â€¯a.m. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Tamworth, NH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to hospice in Rochester, NH or the .

