1/1
Christine Edith Trunca
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Edith Trunca, 81, of Londonerry, NH and formerly a Plaistow, NH resident for over 20 years, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 14, 2020. Born in Concord, MA on May 29, 1939, Christine was a daughter of the late Carl and Ruth (Thomas) Nelson.

Christine was raised and educated in Maynard, MA and was a graduate of Maynard High School. She worked for many years as an office manager for Micrometals. Christine's kind and compassionate soul led her to serve as a volunteer for many years with the Code Hotline, where she would help people who were experiencing troubling times in their life. She was also involved with and donated to many charities, with organizations relating to animals, police and fire fighter funds, and veteran support holding a special place in her heart. In her spare time, she enjoyed arts and crafts and her ever-growing coin and stamps collections. Christine loved escaping to Maine whenever she could and was especially fond of spending time at Wells Beach.

Christine is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Lynch and her longtime companion Jon Rhodes of Salem, NH; her son, Michael Trunca and his wife Donielle of Litchfield, NH; her sister, Lila Carlson of Maynard, MA; her brothers, Roy Nelson and his wife Penny of Uxbridge, MA and Ralph Nelson and his wife Marilyn of Lancaster, MA; her grandchildren, Shawna, Ashley and her fiance Dylan, Joseph and Kali; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Christine was predeceased by her siblings, Louise Bubier and David Nelson.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Brookside Cemetery, 36 Gleasondale Road, Stowe, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester & Southern New Hampshire https://www.manchestervna.org/

Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Christine's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved