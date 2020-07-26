Christine Edith Trunca, 81, of Londonerry, NH and formerly a Plaistow, NH resident for over 20 years, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 14, 2020. Born in Concord, MA on May 29, 1939, Christine was a daughter of the late Carl and Ruth (Thomas) Nelson.
Christine was raised and educated in Maynard, MA and was a graduate of Maynard High School. She worked for many years as an office manager for Micrometals. Christine's kind and compassionate soul led her to serve as a volunteer for many years with the Code Hotline, where she would help people who were experiencing troubling times in their life. She was also involved with and donated to many charities, with organizations relating to animals, police and fire fighter funds, and veteran support holding a special place in her heart. In her spare time, she enjoyed arts and crafts and her ever-growing coin and stamps collections. Christine loved escaping to Maine whenever she could and was especially fond of spending time at Wells Beach.
Christine is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Lynch and her longtime companion Jon Rhodes of Salem, NH; her son, Michael Trunca and his wife Donielle of Litchfield, NH; her sister, Lila Carlson of Maynard, MA; her brothers, Roy Nelson and his wife Penny of Uxbridge, MA and Ralph Nelson and his wife Marilyn of Lancaster, MA; her grandchildren, Shawna, Ashley and her fiance Dylan, Joseph and Kali; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Christine was predeceased by her siblings, Louise Bubier and David Nelson.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Brookside Cemetery, 36 Gleasondale Road, Stowe, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester & Southern New Hampshire https://www.manchestervna.org/
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Christine's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com