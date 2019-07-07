Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Heiser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Clement Heiser, 63, of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a lengthy battle with cancer.



She was born on May 24, 1956, in Woodbury, N.J., to Carl and Doris Clement. She attended Paulsboro High School in New Jersey.



She moved to Utah with her young family before relocating to New Hampshire. While in Utah, she earned a bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University.



She was part of the New Hampshire Union Leader team for 19 years. Originally part of the copy-editing staff of Neighborhood News, Christine worked her way through the ranks to become the Executive Editor of the weekly newspaper staff. Her many contributions include the serial column titled, "The Single Cynic," in the Manchester Mirror magazine that humorously explored life's happenings of a middle-aged, tongue-in-cheek realist.



Christine will always be remembered for her intelligence, witty remarks and unconditional love for her family and friends.



She was an avid reader, and enjoyed writing and spending time with her family.



Christine is survived by her four children, Erin, Jeffrey, Kevin and Lauren, and her eight grandchildren; her brothers, Robin, Butch, Gregg and Paul; and her sisters, Cathy and Cindy. Christine was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Laura.



SERVICES: There will be a celebration of life on Thursday, July 11, from 2-5 p.m., at 60 Village Circle Way, Manchester.



Please wear blue to honor Christine at the celebration event.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Brigham and Women's Hospital cancer research.

