Christine Mae (Dallaire) Robinson, 59, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019, in DeBary, Fla., in the arms of her husband and surrounded by her family after a 3-1/2 year battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband Mark; stepdaughters Jane and Amy; her father Arthur Dallaire; brothers Arthur and Jerry (Terry); sisters Denise Rusello; Eileen (Scott) Petersen and Maria Steinat; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Shirley in 2016
SERVICES: Services were held on Dec. 14, 2019, in DeLand, Fla. Memorial donations can be made to (stjude.org) or your local animal shelter.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 26, 2020