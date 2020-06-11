Christine Marie Dalphin Wilson, loving wife of Donald Wilson, of Newfields, N.H., left this Earth peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by loving family.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 52 years; her sons, Richard and Stephen and his wife, Gislaine; grandchildren, Sydney, Megan, and Max, all of Sherwood, Ore.; her sister, Donna and husband, Steve Silva; her mother, Rose Dalphin, all of Assonet, Mass.
A complete obituary can be found at https://bit.ly/cdwobit
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 11, 2020.