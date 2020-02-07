NEW BOSTON - Christine T. (Bergeron) Bouchard, 41, of New Boston, took her own life in her home on Feb. 5, 2020.
Born in Manchester on March 3, 1978, she was the daughter of Denise (Forcier) Bergeron and Roland Bergeron.
Raised in Goffstown, she graduated from Goffstown High School in 1996. She was a cheerleader and ran cross-country. In addition, Christine earned an associate degree in Early Childhood Education from New Hampshire Technical Institute in 2000.
She was the center director at Southern New Hampshire Services on Silver Street in Manchester. She had also worked at Woodside School in Concord and TCBY.
Christine enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her beloved son, Brison.
Family members include her husband, Brian Bouchard; her son, Brison Bouchard; her mother and father; a sister, Melisa Gordon and husband, Derek; nieces, Macy Gordon, Josie Gould and Gillian Gould; a nephew, Dalton Gordon; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. followed immediately at 3 p.m. by a funeral ceremony in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "SNHS Silver Street Playground" and mailed to Southern New Hampshire Services, P.O. Box 5040, Manchester, N.H. 03108.
To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 7, 2020