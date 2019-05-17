AUBURN - Christopher A. "Captain Chris" Derzanski, 58, died on May 13, 2019, in Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a brief illness.
Born on Dec. 6, 1960, in Boston, Mass., he was the son of Linda (Whycoff) Derzanski and the late Frank Napolitano.
He was a graduate of Raymond High School.
For many years, he worked in the area as a self-employed DJ and painter.
He also served as a captain in the National Guard.
In addition, he was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Maple-Wheadon Post 4479 in Raymond; Sons of The American Legion; and past commander of The American Legion Herd-Welch Post 90 in Raymond.
Family members include his mother, Linda Derzanski of Lunenberg, Mass.; two sisters, Karen Crocker and her husband Larry of Anderson, S.C., and Lisa Dube and her husband Michael of Raymond; his brother, Ricky Derzanski and his wife Amy of Queen City, Ariz.; seven nieces and nephews; and six grandnieces and grandnephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, May 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, with military honors being presented at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Captain Chris Derzanski GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/please-help-captain-chris-derzanski
For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2019