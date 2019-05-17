Christopher A. Derzanski (1960 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Heaven has gained a gentle soul. Rest in peace Captain..."
    - Don and Ann Reynolds
  • "I love you and miss you...you were one of a kind. My heart..."
    - Charlotte Napolitano
Service Information
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH
03077
(603)-895-3628
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
View Map
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Obituary
Send Flowers

AUBURN - Christopher A. "Captain Chris" Derzanski, 58, died on May 13, 2019, in Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a brief illness.

Born on Dec. 6, 1960, in Boston, Mass., he was the son of Linda (Whycoff) Derzanski and the late Frank Napolitano.

He was a graduate of Raymond High School.

For many years, he worked in the area as a self-employed DJ and painter.

He also served as a captain in the National Guard.

In addition, he was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Maple-Wheadon Post 4479 in Raymond; Sons of The American Legion; and past commander of The American Legion Herd-Welch Post 90 in Raymond.

Family members include his mother, Linda Derzanski of Lunenberg, Mass.; two sisters, Karen Crocker and her husband Larry of Anderson, S.C., and Lisa Dube and her husband Michael of Raymond; his brother, Ricky Derzanski and his wife Amy of Queen City, Ariz.; seven nieces and nephews; and six grandnieces and grandnephews.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, May 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, with military honors being presented at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Captain Chris Derzanski GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/please-help-captain-chris-derzanski

For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.