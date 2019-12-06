Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home 327 Hildreth Street Lowell , MA 01850 (978)-458-6183 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home 327 Hildreth Street Lowell , MA 01850 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish Dracut , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Christopher C. Feltes, 31, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in his home.



Born in Manchester, he was the cherished son of Danielle M. Chandonnet and brother of Frank Feltes.



Christopher was a kind, compassionate, sensitive man with a big heart. He was a talented writer, musician and soccer player. He loved animals - especially dogs. He also loved sports, music and racing events. His pride and joy was his 2016 Dodge Charger. He had a special fondness for Denver, Colo., and the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.



In 2006, he graduated from Trinity High School, Manchester. In 2010, he graduated from Colby-Sawyer College.



He ran soccer tournaments across the country, managed inventories and retail establishments.



Christopher had a way of making people smile and laugh with quick quips, impersonations and jokes. His smile lit up a room. In his short life, he affected more lives than he could ever have imagined and never understood or appreciated how wonderful he really was.



Family members include his mother, Danielle Chandonnet of Manchester; his brother, Frank Feltes of Lowell, Mass.; his grandmothers, Eleanor Feltes of Cleveland, Ohio, and Pauline Chandonnet of Lowell, Mass.; his aunts and uncles, Art and Sandy Feltes of Blue Bell, Pa., Raymond and Sheila Chandonnet of Summit, N.J., Michelle and Brian Gagnon of Dracut, Mass., Paul and Christianne Chandonnet of Flemington, N.J., and Melanie Chandonnet-Plansky and Michael Plansky of Dracut, Mass.; and cousins, extended family and friends.



He was predeceased by his father, Charles M. Feltes; his grandfathers, Robert R. Feltes Sr. and Raymond E. Chandonnet; his uncle, Robert R. Feltes Jr.; and his aunt, Celeste I. Chandonnet.



SERVICES: A memorial visitation is Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. in McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth St., Lowell, Mass.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. from St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, Dracut, Mass. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vibrant Emotional Health, 50 Broadway, Floor 19, New York, N.Y. 10004, (



For condolences and directions, please visit

