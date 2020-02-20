Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher G. Barnett. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Club ManchVegas 50 Old Granite St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher G. Barnett, 61, of Manchester died February 13, 2020 at Elliot Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.



Born January 14, 1959 in Melrose, MA, he was the son of Donald G. and Pauline E. (Ash) Barnett. Chris was educated in Leominster, MA and was a graduate of St. Leo's High School. He was the President and owner of Deep Discount Oil Company for many years.



Chris was a hard working, fun loving man and a true jokester. He enjoyed walks on the beach and his time spent at Hampton. He also enjoyed gardening, swimming, and attending Dave Matthews Band concerts with his children. Chris was a longtime member of the YMCA and had quite an impressive butterfly stroke. He had a strong love for his family, extended family and his dog Callie. He was loved by so many and had a smile that would light up any room. Chris was generous and kind, but above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted, caring and loving father, son, brother, uncle, fiance and friend.



Surviving family members include two children, Andrew P. Barnett of Manchester and Kristen E. Barnett of Candia; one grandson, Jackson P. Barnett of Manchester; three sisters, Kae A. Kusterbeck of Tyngsboro, MA, Betsy A. Barnett of Haiti, and Ann J. Leary of Tyngsboro, MA; one brother, Gregory J. Barnett of West Virginia; many nieces and nephews; mother of his children, Kathy L. Barnett of Manchester, and his bonus children, Lindsay and Peter Gray of Manchester, and Morgan Nash of Quincy, MA; and fiance and her daughter of Manchester. He was predeceased by both parents; and one sister, Darcy Seifert.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, February 23rd, at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A celebration of Chris's life will take place on 2pm on Saturday, February 29th , from 2pm "until the party ends", at Club ManchVegas, 50 Old Granite St., Manchester In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Manchester PAL in memory of Officer Michael Briggs, 409 Beech St., Manchester, NH 03103. To leave a message of condolence, please go to



