Christopher H. "Chris" Zenaro 54 of Pembroke NH formerly of Worcester, passed away suddenly on September 4th. 2020.



Chris was born, April 11th, 1966, in Worcester, one of three sons of the late Leonard Zenaro and Viola (Berard) Zenaro. He graduated Wachusett Regional High school and was an electrician with the IBEW Local 96 (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) for the past 33 years. He Worked at WPI for the past 16 years with DelSignore Electric.



Chris leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Veronica (Rambaud) Zenaro; his mother Viola (Berard) Zenaro of Paxton; two brothers, Lenny Zenaro of Worcester, Marc Zenaro, his wife Colleen and their daughters Nicolle and Caitlynn and so many wonderful friends that were like family. He will be missed by all.



Chris was a generous loving husband, son, brother, uncle, mentor, and the best friend you could ever have. He was an avid fisherman and loved kayaking and just sitting by the campfire with friends. Chris and Veronica also volunteered with New England Healing Sports Association (NEHSA) at Mt. Sunapee in New Hampshire for 20 years, always enriching the lives of all that he touched there. He taught us the true meaning of friendship and how to be a good person.



Friends and relatives are invited to gather with the family for calling hours, Thursday, September 10th, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., followed by a prayer service at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite charities.



