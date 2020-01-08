Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Henry Berntsen. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary





Chris was a wonderful father and loving husband to his wife Susan for 38 years. He loved his family, and always put them first.



Among his many passions in life his Harley topped the list as he was a lifelong member of HOG. He was also an avid car enthusiast and was fascinated with anything that had an engine, he could drive anything and drive you anywhere.



Chris also loved music and he was passionate about life. He had a great sense of humor and brought light and laughter to those fortunate enough to be in his life. He was a good man.



Family members include his wife, Susan (Dumais) Berntsen of Derry; his son, Christopher H. Berntsen I of Weare; his daughter, Alicia M. Berntsen of Derry; three brothers, Harold Berntsen and his wife Gabriel of Germany, Michael Berntsen and his wife Susan of Manchester, and Shawn Berntsen and his wife Katie of Raymond; two sisters, Frances LeLacheur and her husband John of Massachusetts, and Ann Berntsen; and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wife's family who loved him very much.



He was predeceased by his father Harold; his mother Mary (Dyer) Berntsen; and two sisters, Cathleen McElroy and Helen Marie Richards.



.



SERVICES: After cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, N.H. 03246 or , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.



Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are in charge of arrangements.



To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

DERRY - Christopher Henry Berntsen, 58, of Derry. Though his heart was filled with love and always true, it worked too hard for too long and it took its last beat on Jan. 4, 2020.Chris was a wonderful father and loving husband to his wife Susan for 38 years. He loved his family, and always put them first.Among his many passions in life his Harley topped the list as he was a lifelong member of HOG. He was also an avid car enthusiast and was fascinated with anything that had an engine, he could drive anything and drive you anywhere.Chris also loved music and he was passionate about life. He had a great sense of humor and brought light and laughter to those fortunate enough to be in his life. He was a good man.Family members include his wife, Susan (Dumais) Berntsen of Derry; his son, Christopher H. Berntsen I of Weare; his daughter, Alicia M. Berntsen of Derry; three brothers, Harold Berntsen and his wife Gabriel of Germany, Michael Berntsen and his wife Susan of Manchester, and Shawn Berntsen and his wife Katie of Raymond; two sisters, Frances LeLacheur and her husband John of Massachusetts, and Ann Berntsen; and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his wife's family who loved him very much.He was predeceased by his father Harold; his mother Mary (Dyer) Berntsen; and two sisters, Cathleen McElroy and Helen Marie Richards.SERVICES: After cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, N.H. 03246 or , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are in charge of arrangements.To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.