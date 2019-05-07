Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher John Battles. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 290 Mammoth Road Londonderry , NH 03053 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patrick Church 16 Main St Pelham, , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LONDONDERRY - It is with tremendous shock and profound sadness that the family of Christopher John Battles of Londonderry announce that he passed away at home in the wee small hours of the morning on May 5, 2019, a mere four days after being diagnosed with cancer, his loving wife by his side.



Born in Methuen, Mass., on Sept. 19, 1968, he was the only child of Nancy (Kaelin) Williams and Richard T. Battles.



Chris moved to Salem in his early teens. In 1987, he graduated from Salem High School.



Chris met his best friend and future wife in 1991 when he visited a friend at the convenience store where she was working. He became a devoted husband on St. Patrick's Day 1995, and a doting father to twin boys in 1997.



Chris loved the outdoors, especially hiking and camping along the Kancamagus, and weeks spent on Sebago Lake. Chris's appreciation for nature extended to a love of animals, large and small, including a chipmunk friend that he regularly fed, and his cat, Brak. He was passionate about history, politics, Boston sports, and was a voracious reader.



Chris enjoyed movie nights at home, music of every genre, especially Elvis Costello and The Beatles, old-time radio shows, and above all, spending time with his family. His friends and neighbors can attest to the countless hours he spent outdoors with his sons playing baseball, basketball, football, badminton, et cetera. Chris will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his wife and sons - they will miss him deeply.



Family members include his beloved wife of 24 years, Erin (Kirchner) Battles of Londonderry; his loving sons, Declan Battles and Conor Battles, both of Londonderry; his parents, Nancy (Kaelin) Williams and "Step-Dad" Norman Heinze of Windham, and Richard T. Battles and his partner, Paris Girginis, of Tampa, Fla.; his in-laws Dennis and Patricia Kirchner of Salem; his sister-in-law, Bridget Kirchner of Atkinson; his brother-in-law, Benjamin Kirchner and Rachel Leblanc, and their children, Giovanni and Daisy, all of New Bedford, Mass.; his and his wife's extended families; and lifelong friends, Jamey Gallagher of Baltimore, Md., Paul Bayliss of Leola, Pa., and Ross DeHarpporte of Hopkins, Minn.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, May 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. from St. Patrick Church, 16 Main St., Pelham. Private burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Londonderry.



To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

