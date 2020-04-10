Christopher M. Scott (1972 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I love you so much Uncle Chris ride in the sweetest peace"
    - Ashley Foote
  • "Sorry to hear about Christopher. My deepest sympathy"
    - Jackie Nolet
  • "My thoughts and prayers to your family, you will be missed...."
    - Scott Curtis
Service Information
BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH
03103
(603)-625-6436
Obituary
Send Flowers

Christopher M. Scott, 47, died April 6, 2020, following injuries from a motorcycle accident.

He was born in Eatontown, N.J., on Nov. 17, 1972, the son of James C. and Sue (Woolley) Scott.

He was a chef at Kendall Pond Pizza.

He loved his son, riding his motorcycle and fishing.

Family members include his son, Christopher J. Scott of Virginia; his parents of Goffstown; one brother, James C. Scott Jr. and his wife, Jessica of Londonderry; two nieces, Ashley Foote, Katrina Scott; and one nephew, Shawn Foote.

SERVICES: There are no services scheduled at this time.

J.N. Boufford & Sons is in charge of arrangements. For future service information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.