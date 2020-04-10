Christopher M. Scott, 47, died April 6, 2020, following injuries from a motorcycle accident.
He was born in Eatontown, N.J., on Nov. 17, 1972, the son of James C. and Sue (Woolley) Scott.
He was a chef at Kendall Pond Pizza.
He loved his son, riding his motorcycle and fishing.
Family members include his son, Christopher J. Scott of Virginia; his parents of Goffstown; one brother, James C. Scott Jr. and his wife, Jessica of Londonderry; two nieces, Ashley Foote, Katrina Scott; and one nephew, Shawn Foote.
SERVICES: There are no services scheduled at this time.
J.N. Boufford & Sons is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 10, 2020