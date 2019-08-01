Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FRANCESTOWN - Christopher Nathan Guay, 49, of Perley Road, Francestown, died unexpectedly on July 29, 2019, in his home.



He was the son of Patricia and Robert Zeamans of Francestown, and the late Paul Maurice Guay.



Raised in Merrimack, he graduated from Merrimack High School.



Chris was a longtime employee of Logo Loc and United Parcel Service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, where he was a tug hauler.



He read each new issue of the Harbor Freight Tool catalog cover to cover. Most recently, Chris was fine-tuning his gardening skills. And he loved good food, in particular a tasty pizza and General Tso's chicken. He was a fan of the "Criminal Minds" television series and could recall each and every plot line.



Chris enjoyed a wide circle of family and friends who loved and cherished him. They appreciated his wit, smile and spontaneous laughter. In addition to his children and family, Chris doted on his Chihuahua, Maya, and delighted in his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and his John Deere tractor. But most of all he loved his family and his children and was proud of their many accomplishments.



Family members include three children, Tyler Guay and his wife, Christina, son Kaiden of Londonderry, and Courtney and Trevor Guay of Manchester; three sisters, Lisa Mulrey of Goffstown, Julie and her husband Dana Church of Goffstown, and Denise Nerup of Loudon; and his former wife and close friend, Marlena "Lainey" Scott of Manchester.



He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Aime Guay.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Visitation will be held before the service from 9:30 to 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League,



