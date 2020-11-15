Christopher R. Levesque, 44, of Orlando, FL formerly of Manchester, NH; passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Born on February 1, 1976 in Manchester, he was the son of Raymond G. Levesque and Rachel C. Pepin Gile.
Chris attended local Manchester schools as well as Plymouth High school and later went on to work in Commercial Construction for many years. He enjoyed music and playing his guitar, card games and fishing. Always cheering on his favorite sports teams, the New England Patriots and the Washington Redskins.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Paige L. Levesque and her mother, Kimberly Levesque, siblings, Aaron Levesque and Nicole Levesque, Aunts, Denise St. Hillaire Levesque and Rita Lamont, uncle, Richard Levesque and Paternal Grandmother, Irene Levesque, his great aunt Shirley Fitzgerald and cousins Kristen Levesque Johnson, Tara Lamont and Melanie Feddersen.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home is assisting the family with local arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Disabled American Veterans
, 399 Silver St. Manchester, NH 03103.