Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Our Lady of Mercy Church 16 Baboosic Lake Rd Merrimack , NH Obituary

Christopher Riley Lamoureux, 21 of Merrimack, NH died Aug. 17, 2019 in Bedford, NH from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.



He was born in Nashua, NH on Nov. 19, 1997 son of Michael R. & Jessica L. (Bradshaw) Lamoureux.



Chris was a lifelong resident of Merrimack and was a 2016 graduate of Merrimack High School.



He enjoyed automobiles, motocross and building computers. He was very close with his entire family especially his brother and sister. Chris didn't know the word no, anything anyone needed his answer was always yes. He recently graduated from Ford mechanical & electrical engineering. He enjoyed a challenge and liked taking things apart and rebuilding them even if they weren't broken, especially electronics. But above all his favorite pastime was spending time with his high school sweetheart Ashlyn and their dog Karma.



In addition to his parents, members of his family include his brother Michael Lamoureux Jr and Michael's daughter Lily Lamoureux; a sister Elizabeth Dine and her husband Brandon Dine; Maternal grandparents, Larry and Sandy Bradshaw of Merrimack, NH; Paternal grandmother, Cheryl Oliszczak of Litchfield and her late husband Roman Oliszczak; Paternal grandfather, Gregory Lamoureux and his wife Jackie Lamoureux of the Villages, FL; an auntie Kristen Caisse and her husband Chris of Merrimack, and their daughter Skylar Caisse; and his longtime companion, Ashlyn Toursie and their dog Karma.



Calling hours will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack on Thursday Aug. 22, 2019 from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Rd, Merrimack on Friday at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack. For more info or to sign an online memorial go to

