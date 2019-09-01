Christopher Ross Purinton, 62, of Nashua, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 26, 2019, while hiking with his wife, Rachael in the White Mountains.
A resident of Nashua for the past five years, Christopher was born in Hanover, NH on June 1, 1957, a son of Herbert Ross Purinton and the late Althea (Primeaux) Purinton. During his youth, Chris resided in Lebanon and was a graduate of Lebanon High School, Class of 1975, where he enjoyed soccer and basketball. After graduation, Chris served 4 years with the US Marine Corps.
Chris has been employed as an inside sales representative for Nordson Medical of Salem, NH for the past eight years.
In his leisure time, Chris enjoyed hiking, Jazz, nature, books and animals.
Members of his family include his wife, Rachael A. Caron-Purinton; a son, Nathan Ross Purinton of Claremont; a daughter Sara Guaraldi, his father, Herbert R. Purinton of NH; two brothers, Daniel Purinton of Florida and Jeff Purinton of Arizona; two sisters, Kim Purinton of Enfield, NH and Sherry Purinton of S. Strafford, VT, also nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held at the FARWELL FUNERAL HOME, 18 Lock Street, Nashua, Saturday, September 7th from 2 to 4 p.m. Friends are invited to attend. Interment will take place at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PEMIGEWASSET VALLEY SEARCH & RESCUE ASSOCIATION at https://www.crowdrise.com/pemisar.
Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE. (603) 882-0591. www.farwellfuneralservice.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019