Christopher S. Dudley, 65, of Merrimack, NH and Deerfield Beach, FL passed away unexpectedly April 24, 2020 in Deerfield Beach, FL. Chris was a loving son, brother, husband, father, & papa.
Formerly of Burlington, MA, son of the late Christopher V. Dudley and Florence Dudley. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Berube) Dudley for 39 years. Chris graduated from Burlington High School, Class of 1972 and worked at Raytheon for 43 years. He was also a member of IBEW 1505 until retiring in 2017. Chris enjoyed cruises, vacations to Disneyworld, and Las Vegas. He also enjoyed NASCAR and was a NE Sports team fan.
Chris is survived by his mother Florence Dudley of Loudon, NH and Burlington, MA; wife Linda Dudley of Merrimack, NH; daughter Tracey Colon and husband Alain of Merrimack, NH; son Thomas Sheedy of Merrimack, NH; granddaughter and best buddy Megan Colon; brother Mark V. Dudley and wife Lisa Cramb of Merrimack, NH; sister Caren Chesley and husband Lawrence of Holderness, NH; and sister Carolyn Dudley of Loudon, NH. He had many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Monday, August 17, 2020 at Rivet Funeral Home, 425 DW Highway, Merrimack, NH 03054 from 4:00-7:00 PM. Service following immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.
