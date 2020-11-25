Beloved Mother and Grandmother, Christy Saitas Hoover, age 98, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 of natural causes in her home with her children by her side. She was born on November 20, 1922 in Manchester, New Hampshire as one of 10 children of Cosmos and Catherine Saitas. Christy grew up in a large, loving Greek community surrounded by 4 sisters and 5 brothers and later married Larry Hoover at the end of World War II and moved to Texas to be a full time Mother. Christy is remembered by all for her kindness, free spirit and her devotion to her family including her four children. She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Carl Hoover of Denver, Colorado, Georgia Wiley of Denver, Colorado, Laurie Whitaker of Palm Springs, California and Kathy Bumgarner of Rancho Mirage, California. She is also survived by her sister Icy Saitas Manelas and brother Mike Saitas. Private funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store