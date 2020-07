Or Copy this URL to Share

Chryss J. Arsenault, 52, of Manchester, N.H., passed on June 28.



He was born June 16, 1968, in Concord, N.H., and is survived by his father, Henry L. Arsenault, Jr.; his mother, Maureen Warriner, and stepfather, Darren Warriner; a brother, Eric Arsenault; stepbrother, Ross Warriner; stepsister, Shana Warriner; a son, Dakota Arsenault; and granddaughters, Nya and Layla Arsenault; aunts, uncles, cousins, niecesand nephews.



