WEST STEWARTSTOWN - Cindy Ellen (Scott) Steinmetz, 60, of West Stewartstown, passed away at Littleton Regional Healthcare Center in Littleton on Friday afternoon, March 8, 2019, after years of struggling with ill health.



Born on Jan. 24, 1958, in Lancaster, she was a daughter of Clifton C. and Andrea (Hubbard) Scott. She was raised and attended schools in Stewartstown and Manchester.



For a couple of years, Cindy lived and worked in an electronics factory in Manchester. She returned to the North Country to raise her family, and worked for 20 years at the Tillotson Rubber Co. in Dixville. She loved to watch TV, and enjoyed crochet and traveling. She loved to attend annual Christmas parties with her husband. She truly enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.



Cindy leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Eugene Steinmetz III of West Stewartstown; her daughter, Lisa (Jack) Braley of Andover; five step-children, Lee Jay Merrit of Newport, Maine, Anya Steinmetz of St. Augustine, Fla., Shannon Steinmetz of West Stewartstown, Claudette (Andy) Young of Hooksett, and Cassandra (Bob) McCabe of Manchester; a brother, Duane (Linda) Scott of Telahoma, Tenn.; a sister, Robin (Sam) Weddington of Dechard, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



She is predeceased by her father Clifton C. Scott, and her mother, Andrea York.



SERVICES: There are no public calling hours or services scheduled at this time. A celebration of Cindy's life will be held at a later date, of which notice will be given.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Cindy may be made to the , 2 Wall St., #104, Manchester, N.H. 03101.



Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to



103 Main Street

Colebrook , NH 03576

(603) 237-4311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 13, 2019

