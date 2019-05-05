Claire A. Stepnitz

Obituary
Claire A. Stepnitz, 95, formally of Manchester, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Born, raised, and educated in Michigan; employed in Indiana and Massachusetts; retired in New Hampshire. Served WWII in the Army Air Corps. Travelled all of the USA, its National Parks and Europe. Loving family man, warm-hearted friend, lively story teller, smart, skilled, and talented. Survived by Claire (Kermit) Dollarhite, Nancy Stepnitz, Larry (Carolyn) Stepnitz, Emily (Raymond) White, 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, two wives, two children, and a great-grandchild. Graveside Service is noon Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lakeside Cemetery, Decatur, Michigan.
Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2019
