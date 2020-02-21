Claire Albertine Lessard (1921 - 2020)
Service Information
Obituary
Claire Albertine Lessard, 98, of Manchester, NH, died peacefully on February 20, 2020, at Bel-Air Nursing & Rehab Center, Goffstown, NH.

Born in Manchester, NH on March 13, 1921, she was the daughter of Arthur and Bertha (Provost) Hebert. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.

Claire was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, whose family was the center of her world, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She led them with strength, humor, and grace. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.

She was married fifty-nine years to Henry Lessard, Sr. He died October 18, 1999. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Norman Hebert and Arthur Hebert, Jr. and two sisters, Yvette Beleski and Violet Comire.

Family members include her beloved children, Henry Lessard, Jr. of Bedford, NH and Constance (Lessard) Dunn and her husband, Brendan, of Mt. Arlington, NJ; three grandchildren, Shannon Scherer and her husband, Kenneth, of Hooksett, NH, Kathleen Buchman and her husband, Eric, of Lake Hopatcong NJ, and Bryan Dunn and his wife, Jennifer, of Hopatcong, NJ; five great grandchildren, Ethan Scherer, Ashley and Nicholas Buchman, Grace and Dylan Dunn; and her sister, Julie Guevin.

Services: Calling hours are Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 9:30 AM in the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Saint Augustin Cemetery, Manchester, NH.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 21, 2020
