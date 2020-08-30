1/1
Claire B. (Soucy) Roux
1936 - 2020
Claire B. (Soucy) Roux, 84, died August 27, 2020 at her home in Haslet, Texas surround by her loving family.

She was born in Manchester, N.H. on April 15, 1936, the daughter of Charles and Bernadette (Pariseau) Soucy.

She graduated in 1954 from Saint Marie High School. She worked as a Manchester School District employee for many years, where she found great joy working with the children.

She was a competitive soul who found enjoyment in dominoes, shuffleboard, cribbage, and bingo. Her greatest pride was being a loving wife, mother, and Memere.

Claire is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Marcel V. Roux of Manchester. She is survived by her four children; one son Daniel Roux and his wife Deborah of Manchester, three daughters, Diane Gagne of Haslet, TX, Joanne Duval and her husband, Michael of Riverview, FL, Susan Frisbie and her husband, Daniel of Punta Gorda, FL. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, as well as four siblings, Jean Charles Soucy, Marcel Soucy, Pauline Sweeney, and Bernard Soucy, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours with social distancing and masks will be Wednesday, September 2nd from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at J.N. Boufford & Sons, 110 Bridge St. Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Parish of the Transfiguration at 305 Kelley Street, Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made in Claire's name to the Alzheimer's Association - North Central Texas Chapter at 2630 West Fwy #100, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home - Manchester
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Parish of the Transfiguration
