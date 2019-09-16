MANCHESTER- Claire C. Desrosiers, 78, died peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She is the beloved wife of Normand Desrosiers with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
Claire was born in Magog, PQ, Canada on January 19, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Fernande (Perron) Largy.
For 14 years, she was employed by Mount St. Mary School as a cook.
In her free time Claire enjoyed doing crafts and gardening. She also enjoyed watching cooking shows, always learning new recipes and techniques and cooking for her family. Claire was a kind-hearted person and was known in the role as caretaker. Above all, her most cherished time was spent with her family who she loved deeply.
In addition to her husband, Normand, she is survived by her two daughters, Nicole Bedard and her husband Arthur of Manchester, and Fern Blonquist and her husband Scott of Manchester; her son Dominic Desrosiers and his wife Stacy of Nashua; her 11 grandchildren, David, Emily, Olivia, Jacob, Jacqueline, Eliza, Gabrielle, Claire, Ava, Grace, and Aaron and her one great-grandson Theo. Claire is also survived by her brothers Edward Largy and his wife Ann of Bradford, NH and Jimmy Largy and his wife Cindy of Nashua; her sister Suzanne Fairfield of Bow; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Claire's visitation on TUESDAY, September 17th from 3 until 7 PM at ANCTIL-ROCHETTE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua. Her Funeral will be held on WEDNESDAY, September 18th at 10 AM in St. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Avenue, Manchester. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 16, 2019