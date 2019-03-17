Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Claire Doris Dachowski, 74, passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Laconia, NH on April 1, 1944 to Bertrand and Anita (Bissonnette) Morin, Claire graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1962. She studied nursing at Notre Dame Hospital in Manchester.



On August 29, 1964, Claire married Robert J. Dachowski, and during their 55-year marriage, raised a family, and pursued many endeavors including opening her own craft store, Luv Lite Creations. In 1987 she became the supervisor of the West Side Senior Center, a position she held for 25 years. After retirement, Claire volunteered at Catholic Medical Center.



Claire was an active parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Parish, serving as a Lector, Extraordinary Minister, and with Mercy Meals. She was a president of the Ladies Guild, a den leader and chairperson for BSA Pack 115, chaired the annual Parish Craft Fair for many years, and co-chaired the annual Parish Penny Sale. She will always be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend.



Claire is survived by her husband, Robert J. Dachowski of Hooksett; son, Robert J. Dachowski, Jr. and wife, Claudette, of Manchester; son, Jeffrey A. Dachowski and wife, Carolle, of Bedford; three grandchildren, Christopher, Audra, and Lauren Dachowski; sister, Rachel Gray and husband, Scott, of The Villages, FL; brother, George Morin and wife, Carol, of Laconia; sisters-in-law, Mary White of Hooksett, Jeanne Preston of Center Ossipee, and Marjorie Senk and husband, Robert, of Rowley, MA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St. Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22nd at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm St. Manchester. Burial will follow at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Bedford after a luncheon at the parish. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations in Claire's name be made to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation / Bert and Anita Morin Family Scholarship Fund, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH, 03247-7312.



