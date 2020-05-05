Claire D. Provencher
1934 - 2020
Claire D. Provencher, 85, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Catholic Medical Center.

Born in Nashua, she was the daughter of the late David and Alice Ouellette. Raised and educated in Rochester, she received her Nursing degree and worked at Notre Dame Hospital as well as other Nursing homes through the years.

A dedicated wife and mother, who loved spending time with her family. Claire and her husband Pete enjoyed traveling to Canada, the White Mountains and Maine beaches. Claire will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and love of family.

Claire is survived by David Provencher and wife Gail, Michael Provencher, and James Provencher and wife LeeAnn, all of Manchester; two daughters, Lisa Petrin and husband Raymond of Bedford, and Andrea Prescott and husband Alex of Pembroke; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years Andre (Pete) Provencher; her bother, Roland Ouellette and two sisters, Yvonne Tremblay and Theresa Gagne.

No formal services will be held at this time.

To view Claire's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2020.
May 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Lorette Dionne
Neighbor
