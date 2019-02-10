It is with heavy hearts that the family of Claire Elizabeth Bujeaud (nee Evans) announce her passing at the age of 45 years young. Claire passed away peacefully at her home in Lincoln on January 31st, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, after a two year long battle with breast cancer.
Claire, born in Chester, England in 1973, first visited the Franconia area of northern NH in the winter of 1991. Claire fell in love with the area, eventually agreeing to return and nanny for Franconia resident Debi Lombardi (Kirby) and her daughter, Kaily Nash. Claire's return to "the states" would eventually lead her to befriend Chad Lamotte, who in turn would introduce her to her future husband, Joseph "J.J." Bujeaud of Lincoln.
Claire loved the outdoors and took advantage of everything NH had to offer. She enjoyed hiking, biking, camping, swimming, and skiing; especially at Loon Mountain. Claire was also an avid traveler, exploring much of the United States, as well as many countries throughout the world. Claire had a passion for music, especially live bands. Claire's easy manner allowed her the ability to forge lifelong friendships with almost everyone she met.
Claire will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 15 years and their two boys Evan (10) and Oliver (6). Claire was predeceased by her father Gareth "Ely" Evans. Claire is survived by her mother, Rosemary "Jane" Evans; her father and mother-in-law James and Nancy Bujeaud; her brother John "Matthew" Evans, his wife Lisa, and daughters Kristen and Sasha; brother-in-law Nicholas Bujeaud, his partner Mary Deppe, and their daughter Elizabeth; Uncle John and wife Sue; Uncle Michael; and Aunt Diane.
Claire will be celebrated with calling hours from 4:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, February 13 at Fournier-Hale Funeral Home, 144 Main St, North Woodstock.
A non-denominational Celebration of Life will take place at St. Joseph's Church in Lincoln on Thursday February 14th, at 11:00am.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to metavivor.org, an organization dedicated to research and patient support for those suffering from advanced stage breast cancer, or to North Country Home Health and Hospice at northcountryhomehealth-hospice.org.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 10, 2019