Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Claire Elizabeth Bujeaud (nee Evans) announce her passing at the age of 45 years young. Claire passed away peacefully at her home in Lincoln on January 31st, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, after a two year long battle with



Claire, born in Chester, England in 1973, first visited the Franconia area of northern NH in the winter of 1991. Claire fell in love with the area, eventually agreeing to return and nanny for Franconia resident Debi Lombardi (Kirby) and her daughter, Kaily Nash. Claire's return to "the states" would eventually lead her to befriend Chad Lamotte, who in turn would introduce her to her future husband, Joseph "J.J." Bujeaud of Lincoln.



Claire loved the outdoors and took advantage of everything NH had to offer. She enjoyed hiking, biking, camping, swimming, and skiing; especially at Loon Mountain. Claire was also an avid traveler, exploring much of the United States, as well as many countries throughout the world. Claire had a passion for music, especially live bands. Claire's easy manner allowed her the ability to forge lifelong friendships with almost everyone she met.



Claire will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 15 years and their two boys Evan (10) and Oliver (6). Claire was predeceased by her father Gareth "Ely" Evans. Claire is survived by her mother, Rosemary "Jane" Evans; her father and mother-in-law James and Nancy Bujeaud; her brother John "Matthew" Evans, his wife Lisa, and daughters Kristen and Sasha; brother-in-law Nicholas Bujeaud, his partner Mary Deppe, and their daughter Elizabeth; Uncle John and wife Sue; Uncle Michael; and Aunt Diane.



Claire will be celebrated with calling hours from 4:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, February 13 at Fournier-Hale Funeral Home, 144 Main St, North Woodstock.



A non-denominational Celebration of Life will take place at St. Joseph's Church in Lincoln on Thursday February 14th, at 11:00am.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to



Arrangements are by Fournier-Hale Funeral Home, 144 Main Street, North Woodstock, NH.



Online guestbook at

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Claire Elizabeth Bujeaud (nee Evans) announce her passing at the age of 45 years young. Claire passed away peacefully at her home in Lincoln on January 31st, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, after a two year long battle with breast cancer Claire, born in Chester, England in 1973, first visited the Franconia area of northern NH in the winter of 1991. Claire fell in love with the area, eventually agreeing to return and nanny for Franconia resident Debi Lombardi (Kirby) and her daughter, Kaily Nash. Claire's return to "the states" would eventually lead her to befriend Chad Lamotte, who in turn would introduce her to her future husband, Joseph "J.J." Bujeaud of Lincoln.Claire loved the outdoors and took advantage of everything NH had to offer. She enjoyed hiking, biking, camping, swimming, and skiing; especially at Loon Mountain. Claire was also an avid traveler, exploring much of the United States, as well as many countries throughout the world. Claire had a passion for music, especially live bands. Claire's easy manner allowed her the ability to forge lifelong friendships with almost everyone she met.Claire will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 15 years and their two boys Evan (10) and Oliver (6). Claire was predeceased by her father Gareth "Ely" Evans. Claire is survived by her mother, Rosemary "Jane" Evans; her father and mother-in-law James and Nancy Bujeaud; her brother John "Matthew" Evans, his wife Lisa, and daughters Kristen and Sasha; brother-in-law Nicholas Bujeaud, his partner Mary Deppe, and their daughter Elizabeth; Uncle John and wife Sue; Uncle Michael; and Aunt Diane.Claire will be celebrated with calling hours from 4:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, February 13 at Fournier-Hale Funeral Home, 144 Main St, North Woodstock.A non-denominational Celebration of Life will take place at St. Joseph's Church in Lincoln on Thursday February 14th, at 11:00am.Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to metavivor.org , an organization dedicated to research and patient support for those suffering from advanced stage breast cancer, or to North Country Home Health and Hospice at northcountryhomehealth-hospice.org Arrangements are by Fournier-Hale Funeral Home, 144 Main Street, North Woodstock, NH.Online guestbook at www.fournier-hale.com Funeral Home Fournier-Hale Funeral Home - North Woodstock

144 Main Street P.O. Box 572

North Woodstock , NH 03262

(603) 745-3925 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close