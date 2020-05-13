Claire J. Mathieu, 85, of Manchester died on May 10, 2020, at Villa Crest Nursing Home, after a period of declining health, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Manchester on December 8, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Wilfrid and Alice (Dupont) Plourde. She was a graduate of St. Marie High School and worked as a receptionist for Velcro USA for nearly 18 years before retiring in 1999.
Claire enjoyed anything that included being around her family and friends. She loved mystery rides, coffee at Dunkins after daily mass, korny jokes that made herself laugh the most, onions and 'fixing other peoples wagons'.
Claire had the biggest heart and would always have a smile even while in pain. She had a great sense of humor, but was very stubborn and sassy.
Above all else, she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Claire was predeceased by her beloved husband of 24 years, Guy J. Mathieu in 1982.
Surviving family members include one daughter, Lise Harrison and husband Peter of Manchester; two sons, Paul Mathieu and wife Laurie of Goffstown, and John Mathieu and wife Lisa of Manchester; three grandchildren, Spencer Mathieu and his wife Brittany, Aimee Herron and her husband Drew, and Natalie Morin; one great grandson, Odin Herron; Two sisters, Madeleine Aucion of Henniker, and Pauline Gagnon of Manchester. She was also predeceased by three sisters, Lorraine Plourde, Therese Valley and Sr. Christine Marie P.M.; and three brothers, Henry, Edward and Leo Plourde.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. All services will be held private to the family. Claire will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Claire's name can be made to American Cancer Assoc., NH Chapter, 2 Commerce Dr., Ste. 110, Bedford, NH 03110. Under the current circumstances of COVID 19, the family will plan to have a Celebration of Life when it is safe to do so. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 13, 2020.