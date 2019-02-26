Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire L. Huot. View Sign





Born on August 14, 1949, the oldest child of the late Lionel and Beatrice (Gonthier) Pepin, Claire lived her entire life in Manchester, NH, until moving in with her oldest daughter Susan in Salem, NH.



A woman of grace and simple pleasures, Claire worked at Home Insurance for many years, leaving in 1988 upon the birth of her daughter Amanda. Claire became sober April 15, 1986, and married her husband Armand on June 27, 1987. They were married 18 happy, faith filled years, until his death on October 17, 2005.



Always dedicated to making people smile, Claire could easily be found cooking and entertaining. Rather it was a simple gathering of work friends at home, or cooking a turkey in 90 degree heat for an AA Gratitude meeting. Claire was also dedicated to her faith, a faithful and active parishioner of St. Patrick's parish from 1994 until its closure in 2007.



Claire returned to work in retail, working at Vista Foods on Manchester's West Side from 2000 until its closure in 2008. She then worked for 1 year at 7-11, and worked at Wal-Mart in Bedford from 2009 until her cancer diagnosis in 2016. While there, she met and made special friends with many people, both within the company, and customers. She became "Mom" to many people.



Survivors include her daughter, Susan Johnson (Phil) of Salem, daughter Amanda Huot-Gonthier of Manchester; one grandson, Patrick Kelley of Manchester; two sisters: Terry Montminy of Londonderry, Rita Roberts of Concord; three brothers: Roger Pepin (Cindy) of Concord, Armand Pepin (Laurie) of Hooksett and Andre Pepin (Lorie) of Candia; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends and coworkers.



Her daughters, Susan and Amanda would like to especially thank her niece Heather Pepin Foster, her favorite LNA Bobby, and her Hospice LNA Nancy, and Paul, the chaplain at Hanover Hill, for her excellent service during her short time there.



Many are the women of proven worth, but you have excelled them all - Proverbs 31:29



Rest Easy Mom, you've earned it.



SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 2 - 4 PM and 6 - 8 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, February 28, 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, in Manchester.



To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 26, 2019

