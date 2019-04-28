Claire L. Morin, age 73, passed away peacefully April 25, 2019. She was born February 2, 1946 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Edward and Yvonne (Duchesne) Landry.
She married her first love, Paul N. Morin, in September of 1965 who survives her today.
Claire was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Her real love was her family. No birthday or holiday went by without a family gathering or get together, complete with food and laughter. She also loved reading books of all kinds, particularly romance novels.
Claire was also a loving caregiver for her family. For many years, Claire cared for her ailing parents, and sister, sacrificing many hours caring for the ones she loved. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse:
John 13:34-35 - "A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also loved one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another."
Claire is survived by her husband, Paul; daughters; Michelle Yianakopolos (Morin), Sandi Morin and son, Steven Morin; grandchildren Tim Morin, Adam Duval, Shana Slater, Kyle Morin and Isaac Morin; four great-grandchildren RyleeAnn, Camden, Avery Quinn and Ashlynn and many nephews and nieces.
Please join us celebrating her life Sunday afternoon April 28, 2019, between 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 South Mast Street, Goffstown. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 29 at 10:00am at Saint Lawrence Parish, Goffstown. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2019