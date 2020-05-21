What a joy to get to know Claire. I have happy memories of her in Longmeadow, in Kennebunk, and Manchester. I know it was hard for her to leave behind her home in Manchester, but I was thrilled to have her closer when she moved to Longmeadow. I blessed her apartment at Glenmeadow, and her new quarters at Ruth's House. In late February I celebrated mass in her apartment and anointed her with the sacrament of the sick. I am so grateful she died peacefully in that comfortable space with beautiful nature outside and her three lovely daughters inside. Now she is reunited with all the wonderful people that loved her in life. We grieve her loss among us.

James Hayes

Friend