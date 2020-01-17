GOFFSTOWN - Claire M. Levesque, 93, of Goffstown, died Jan. 15, 2020, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on Sept. 1, 1926, she was the daughter of Arthur and Yvonne (Beliveau) St. Onge. She lived most of her life in Manchester.
She was predeceased by her husband Ernest Levesque, who died in 1979; her brother, Maurice St. Onge; and her sister, Rita Bernier.
Claire was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and volunteered as a Eucharistic minister at Hillsborough County Nursing Home's pastoral department. She also volunteered at St. Teresa Health Care Center.
She was an avid bowler at King Lanes in Goffstown and won many trophies. Claire loved playing cards with family and friends and enjoyed family gatherings.
Claire had a big heart and enjoyed being a caregiver to many friends and was always willing to be there in their time of need. Her cherished smile and sense of humor will be missed.
She retired from Elliot Hospital after many years of service as a volunteer.
Family members include three daughters, Joanne Levesque of Manchester, Connie Clement of Tavares, Fla., and Doris Kenneally and her husband Tim of Manchester; two sons, Richard Levesque and his wife Francine of Hooksett, and Gerard Levesque and his wife Lorraine of Manchester; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, 265 S. Main St., Manchester. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hillsborough County Nursing Home Activities Department, 400 Mast Road, Goffstown, N.H. 03045.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 17, 2020