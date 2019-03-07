MANCHESTER - Claire M. (Mello) Mulcahy, 69, passed away February 26, 2019 after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
She is predeceased by her daughter Karen DeGroat of Bethlehem, N.H.
Claire was loved by many, especially by her devoted husband of 25 years, Jerry Mulcahy, of Pembroke, and stepchildren Kara Mulcahy and Gerald Mulcahy III of Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 7, 2019