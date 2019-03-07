Claire M. (Mello) Mulcahy

Obituary

MANCHESTER - Claire M. (Mello) Mulcahy, 69, passed away February 26, 2019 after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

She is predeceased by her daughter Karen DeGroat of Bethlehem, N.H.

Claire was loved by many, especially by her devoted husband of 25 years, Jerry Mulcahy, of Pembroke, and stepchildren Kara Mulcahy and Gerald Mulcahy III of Manchester.
Funeral Home
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.