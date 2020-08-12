Claire R. (Arel) Allard, 80, of Bedford, died August 9, 2020 at her home after a period of declining health.
She was born in Manchester on July 23, 1940 to Urbain and Laura (Vachon) Arel. She grew up in Manchester and graduated from Manchester West High School in 1958. She moved to Bedford in 1965.
Claire worked in clerical services at several organizations, then served in various capacities at Merrimack Street Volvo in Manchester for over 25 years, never retiring. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, cross-country skiing, baking and going to the gym. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, Evan, Micah and Lucah. "Mimi" will miss them.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Allard of Bedford; two sons, Eric Allard and his wife, Michelle, of Warner and Adam Allard and his wife, Maggie, of Nashua; three grandsons, Evan Allard, Micah Allard and Lucah Allard; three siblings, Simone Saidel of Manchester, Jules Arel and his wife, Viola, of Bangor, ME; Gerry Arel and his wife, Pat, of Wapakoneta, OH; many nieces, nephews and their children; and her beloved friend of 45 years, Judy O'Neil.
SERVICES: A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with family members is Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A funeral Mass and burial is private. Burial is at Bedford Center Cemetery in Bedford.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104.
To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
